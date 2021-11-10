Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert recipient of Human Rights award

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Human Rights Commission announced New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert as its 2021 Human Rights recipient.

Chief Borchert has initiated input from the HRC on innovative programs like police body cameras, trafficking awareness seminars, and mental health calls.

Immediately after the George Floyd tragedy, Chief Borchert communicated to the community his assurance that New Ulm Police Department training regimen did not include the controversial chokehold maneuver.

Borchert has also co-signed letters with the HRC to minimize tensions between law enforcement and communities of color.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine
Mark Halverson
Community remembers Mark Halverson

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa step up to the plate--albeit with mixed results!--and visit Mankato’s 24/7 Ball...
Local business offers customers opportunity to play ball year-round
Nick travels to Europe! Well, maybe not that far, but the old world is only a two-hour drive,...
Grotto gives visitors a chance to visit the old world
New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert was the recipient of New Ulm's 2021 Human Rights Award.
New Ulm Human Rights
Kelsey and Lisa step up to the plate and visit Mankato’s 24/7 Ball Sports!
24/7 Ball Sports