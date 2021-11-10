New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert recipient of Human Rights award

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Human Rights Commission announced New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert as its 2021 Human Rights recipient.

Chief Borchert has initiated input from the HRC on innovative programs like police body cameras, trafficking awareness seminars, and mental health calls.

Immediately after the George Floyd tragedy, Chief Borchert communicated to the community his assurance that New Ulm Police Department training regimen did not include the controversial chokehold maneuver.

Borchert has also co-signed letters with the HRC to minimize tensions between law enforcement and communities of color.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.