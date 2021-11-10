Your Photos
Redwood Falls police investigating death of local man

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating a the death of a local man.

Redwood Falls police said that Morris Ronald Edward Jr. of Redwood Falls was deceased upon arrival to the emergency response call on Monday at 630 Broadway Ave.

Police say Hoover was unresponsive and not breathing when they responded to the call.

His body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and his death is still under investigation.

