Redwood Valley Middle and High School students treated after suspected drug exposure

According to Redwood Falls law enforcement, four students at Redwood Valley Middle and High School were displaying symptoms of a drug exposure, although the exact substance they might have been exposed to is unknown.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Four students at Redwood Valley Middle and High School have been treated after suspected drug exposure at school.

The Redwood Falls Police Department said the incident happened on Monday, around 11:15 a.m.

According to law enforcement, the students were displaying symptoms of a drug exposure, although the exact substance they might have been exposed to is unknown.

The police department also said that all four of the students consumed the unknown substance voluntarily and that there was no threat to students or staff in the building.

They were transported to and treated at Carris Health-Redwood.

An investigation is ongoing.

