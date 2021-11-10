Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

River’s Edge Hospital to close Express Clinic at Hilltop Hy-Vee

It was announced today that the River’s Edge Express Clinic located at Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
It was announced today that the River’s Edge Express Clinic located at Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato will be permanently closing and the final patient day will be December 31, 2021.(KEYC)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - River’s Edge Hospital’s CEO, Paula Meskan, announced today that the River’s Edge Express Clinic located at Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato will be permanently closing and the final patient day will be December 31, 2021.

River’s Edge Express opened in the Hilltop Hy-Vee location in October, last year.

The clinic was open seven days a week, providing care for patients with skin irritations, insect bites and stings, eye irritations, ear infections, minor respiratory issues, seasonal allergies, colds and fevers, sports physicals, and urinary tract infections.

Meskan also stated that not meeting the budgeted, daily average number of patients at the express clinic was below the goal for the 15 months it was open.

“We need to be good stewards of our finances,” Meskan said. “And unfortunately, the expenditures to get to that point outweighs the revenues generated,”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine
Mark Halverson
Community remembers Mark Halverson

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa step up to the plate--albeit with mixed results!--and visit Mankato’s 24/7 Ball...
Local business offers customers opportunity to play ball year-round
New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert, the recipient of New Ulm's 2021 Human Rights Award, has...
New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert recipient of Human Rights award
Nick travels to Europe! Well, maybe not that far, but the old world is only a two-hour drive,...
Grotto gives visitors a chance to visit the old world
New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert was the recipient of New Ulm's 2021 Human Rights Award.
New Ulm Human Rights