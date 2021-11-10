River’s Edge Hospital to close Express Clinic at Hilltop Hy-Vee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - River’s Edge Hospital’s CEO, Paula Meskan, announced today that the River’s Edge Express Clinic located at Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato will be permanently closing and the final patient day will be December 31, 2021.

River’s Edge Express opened in the Hilltop Hy-Vee location in October, last year.

The clinic was open seven days a week, providing care for patients with skin irritations, insect bites and stings, eye irritations, ear infections, minor respiratory issues, seasonal allergies, colds and fevers, sports physicals, and urinary tract infections.

Meskan also stated that not meeting the budgeted, daily average number of patients at the express clinic was below the goal for the 15 months it was open.

“We need to be good stewards of our finances,” Meskan said. “And unfortunately, the expenditures to get to that point outweighs the revenues generated,”

