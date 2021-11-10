St. Peter middle schooler hosts winter clothing drive

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Saint Peter middle schooler is helping community members stay warm this season.

13-year-old Quinn Rassbach started North’s Clothes Closet in 2017.

“I really want to help people. I want everyone to be comfortable and have what they need,” she stated.

The annual drive donates winter gear to students and families in the school district.

“Snow pants, and boots, and sweatshirts, and all that stuff, long pants,” listed Rassbach.

Rassbach hosts the event with help from classmates and her third grade teacher, Breanna Landsteiner.

Donations are collected in bins located in the elementary, middle and high school offices.

Landsteiner said, “The easiest way to give back is donating and giving away items that can easily be used again.”

North’s Clothes Closet will open in the North Elementary School gymnasium on Nov. 19 and 21.

Families will be able to browse items in a store-like setting and take them home free of charge.

Landsteiner added, “We see that people are struggling and that we need to help.”

She said Rassbach and her classmates are an inspiration to other young people.

“I hope that they are being an example, and others kind of follow suit, and they want to help impact either the community, or the state, or even the country. Their dreams just need to be as big as they want them to be,” Landsteiner explained.

Rassbach will host the drive for seasons to come.

“I really want to continue this until I graduate high school, because there’s always gonna be people that need help,” she mentioned.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.