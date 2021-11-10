Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

US faces ‘heightened threat’ in holiday season, DHS says

The Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, on June 5, 2015. The...
The Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, on June 5, 2015. The Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. faces a "heightened threat environment" with the approach of the holidays.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. faces a “heightened threat environment” from domestic extremists and people inspired by foreign terrorist groups with the approach of the holiday season, the Department of Homeland Security warned Wednesday.

While DHS said it had no credible information on a specific threat, the agency warns in its latest national terrorism advisory bulletin that mass gatherings for the upcoming religious holidays could be potential targets, including from people and organizations seeking to exploit resentment over pandemic lockdowns and recent events such as the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment,” it said.

This is the fourth time this year the agency has issued a bulletin, highlighting the perceived danger from a volatile mix of domestic extremists, often motivated by racially or ethnically motivated hate, and homegrown extremists inspired by overseas groups. It reflects a shift from the focus on al-Qaida and other organizations following the creation of DHS after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

It also comes in an environment that has been super-charged by online propaganda and conspiracy theories as well as anger over the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. DHS warned that extremists will pose a “significant threat” at least into 2022.

The language of this latest bulletin is similar to the previous ones but adds language based on recent events. It warns that foreign groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State celebrated the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and may use it to encourage violence by their supporters.

At the same time, some domestic extremists have sought to use the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. to stir up anti-Muslim hatred.

From 2010 through 2020, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists advocating for the superiority of the white race have committed 18 lethal attacks in the United States, killing 70 people in attacks that typically focused on houses of worship, including in Charleston and Pittsburgh, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine
After unruly school board meetings across the country and frustrations with local meetings, the...
Mankato Area Public Schools holds school board meetings with new rules

Latest News

Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under...
Real Medicare drug savings in Dems’ bill — but not overnight
This Jan. 13, 2021 file photo shows the Flint Water Plant tower in Flint, Mich.
Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation
Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating a the death of a local man, Morris Ronald Edward...
Redwood Falls police investigating death of local man
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl, accused of smuggling drug into jail