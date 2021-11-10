Your Photos
YWCA and MSU team up to get girls into STEM

Handball to University participant with virtual reality headset
(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA is teaming up with MSU Mankato to get more girls interested in STEM.

The Handball to University program is for girls in grades 6-12.

Each week, they join MSU students for a game of handball before engaging in interactive STEM activities.

YWCA said most of its participants would be first generation college students.

It hopes engagement in the university setting will inspire them to seek higher education in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

“It’s pretty cool, and the college is really big. I didn’t know that there was all of this. We went to a science room, and we did an experiment, and it was really fun,” stated Chloe Perry, a Handball to University participant.

Sign ups are open for spring Handball to University participants.

Email Lydia Jagodzinski for more information.

