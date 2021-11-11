2021 harvest nears completion

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesotans enter into a period of rain and some snowy weather, most of the state’s corn crop is now out of the fields.

According to the latest USDA crop report, weather conditions nearly all of last week allowed farmers to make some headway in the fields--harvesting crops, tilling and applying manure.

As it enter the middle of November, 92% of Minnesota’s corn crop has now been harvested 12 days ahead of the five-year average.

