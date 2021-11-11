Fairmont Cardinals return to state tournament

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals are averaging over 30 points per game this season, and part of the team’s success comes from an ability to score from anywhere on the field.

That’s been on display all season, including the section title game, where Fairmont capitalized with multiple big plays to secure a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament.

Now, the group is in for the toughest battle of the season against the number one ranked team in the state, Dassel-Cokato.

“They’ve got a really good running back,” head coach Mat Mahoney said. “Eli Gillman, I think, is going to Montana on a scholarship. We’re going to have to contain him, do our best to control the line of scrimmage and make big plays when we get the opportunity.”

Gillman is closing in on 1,700 rushing yards this season, to go along with 32 rushing touchdowns.

“I think if we stop the run game and get up on them with some touchdowns, stuff like that, the run defense is going to be the biggest thing. If we can stop the run game, it’s going to be a good game,” senior Zach Jorgensen said.

Fairmont is relying on a strong class of seniors in this year’s state tournament, a group that gained valuable experience from a Class AAA runner-up finish in 2018.

“This senior class when we went to state in 2018, they were a part of it,” Mahoney recalled. “They kind of got a taste of it. They’ve been all-in bringing up our underclassmen. Bringing them up to speed and showing them what it takes to be a good football team. Super proud of our kids and coaches right now.”

Fairmont takes on Dassel-Cokato in the state quarterfinals Saturday at 11 a.m. in Prior Lake.

