Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont Cardinals return to state tournament

By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals are averaging over 30 points per game this season, and part of the team’s success comes from an ability to score from anywhere on the field.

That’s been on display all season, including the section title game, where Fairmont capitalized with multiple big plays to secure a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament.

Now, the group is in for the toughest battle of the season against the number one ranked team in the state, Dassel-Cokato.

“They’ve got a really good running back,” head coach Mat Mahoney said. “Eli Gillman, I think, is going to Montana on a scholarship. We’re going to have to contain him, do our best to control the line of scrimmage and make big plays when we get the opportunity.”

Gillman is closing in on 1,700 rushing yards this season, to go along with 32 rushing touchdowns.

“I think if we stop the run game and get up on them with some touchdowns, stuff like that, the run defense is going to be the biggest thing. If we can stop the run game, it’s going to be a good game,” senior Zach Jorgensen said.

Fairmont is relying on a strong class of seniors in this year’s state tournament, a group that gained valuable experience from a Class AAA runner-up finish in 2018.

“This senior class when we went to state in 2018, they were a part of it,” Mahoney recalled. “They kind of got a taste of it. They’ve been all-in bringing up our underclassmen. Bringing them up to speed and showing them what it takes to be a good football team. Super proud of our kids and coaches right now.”

Fairmont takes on Dassel-Cokato in the state quarterfinals Saturday at 11 a.m. in Prior Lake.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating a the death of a local man, Morris Ronald Edward...
Redwood Falls police investigating death of local man
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
After unruly school board meetings across the country and frustrations with local meetings, the...
Mankato Area Public Schools holds school board meetings with new rules

Latest News

The dynamic duo helped Fairmont win a section title.
Prep Athletes: Jorgensen, Anderson flying high for Cardinals
Prep Athletes: Jorgensen, Anderson flying high for Cardinals
Mankato East's Matthew Werk inks his NLI.
Area schools celebrate National Signing Day
Area schools celebrate National Signing Day
Mavericks play Augustana in semifinals action this Friday in Bemidji.
MSU advances to NSIC semifinals