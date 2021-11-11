Five Mankato, Fairmont MCHS hospitals among those to get A grade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Five Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals, including those in Fairmont and Mankato, are being recognized with an A grade, the best possible score, by The Leapfrog Group.

The independent, national non-profit organization assigns Hospital Safety Grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year.

This score is based on 15 measures of publicly-available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score.

A panel of safety experts worked on and developed these measures.

The Hospital Safety Grades provide patients with a single measure that represents a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

