Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County deputies responded to an assault in Good Thunder Wednesday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the head multiple times with a hammer by an acquaintance.

Lillo was able to drive to a neighbor’s house for help after the suspect left the scene. The suspect, Brandon Lee McMurtrey of Evan MN, was located by deputies who began a pursuit.

The pursuit began near county roads 11 and 25 and went to highway 15 reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when McMurtrey hit a stopped semi head on on the shoulder of highway 15 near 150th street.

McMurtrey is in the hospital with serious injuries from the crash and Lillo is also in the hospital with with injuries from the assault.

Assault and fleeting charges against McMurtrey are pending.

