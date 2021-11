MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Grizzly’s location in Mankato has been demolished.

The building on Madison Avenue is making way for a new Slim Chickens restaurant.

Grizzly’s closed on Oct. 24.

The building started out as Bonanza.

Slim Chickens is based in Arkansas; this will be their first Minnesota location.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.