Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

JWP educator hits right notes with students, receives Golden Apple award

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Adam Hille knows how to hit just the right note with his students.

In his time at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, he has tripled the music program, going from just over 50 students participating to now almost 200 in grades 5 through 12 -- a result of his passion for what he does.

Visit KEYC.com to nominate a deserving educator for the Golden Apple Award

Adam Hille says, “When my students, for the first time, play their concert B flat major scale, which as musicians is something we take for granted, but to have a kid going from just honking on his horn to Do Re Me Fa So La Te Da is brilliant,” Hille said. “It’s one of the coolest things you can see on their faces. They go, ‘I just played a song!’ And you’re like, ‘yeah you did!’”

Hille has been at JWP for four years now but is already making a lifetime of differences

“We really do try to promote here that music is a lifelong skill,” Hille stated. “We’ve done that in a few different ways. One of those ways is we’ve formed an alumni pep band, so we’ll take people from the community, and they’ll be at the basketball games, or they’ll sit in with pit orchestra just to show students that music doesn’t end after high school. It’s one of those special content areas that you can continue doing forever.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating a the death of a local man, Morris Ronald Edward...
Redwood Falls police investigating death of local man
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine

Latest News

JWP educator hits right notes with students, receives Golden Apple award
JWP educator hits right notes with students, receives Golden Apple award
According to Redwood Falls law enforcement, four students at Redwood Valley Middle and High...
Redwood Valley Middle and High School students treated after suspected drug exposure
Handball to University participant with virtual reality headset
Mankato YWCA, Minnesota State Mankato team up to get girls into STEM
Mankato YWCA, Minnesota State Mankato team up to get girls into STEM