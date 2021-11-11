JWP educator hits right notes with students, receives Golden Apple award

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Adam Hille knows how to hit just the right note with his students.

In his time at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, he has tripled the music program, going from just over 50 students participating to now almost 200 in grades 5 through 12 -- a result of his passion for what he does.

Adam Hille says, “When my students, for the first time, play their concert B flat major scale, which as musicians is something we take for granted, but to have a kid going from just honking on his horn to Do Re Me Fa So La Te Da is brilliant,” Hille said. “It’s one of the coolest things you can see on their faces. They go, ‘I just played a song!’ And you’re like, ‘yeah you did!’”

Hille has been at JWP for four years now but is already making a lifetime of differences

“We really do try to promote here that music is a lifelong skill,” Hille stated. “We’ve done that in a few different ways. One of those ways is we’ve formed an alumni pep band, so we’ll take people from the community, and they’ll be at the basketball games, or they’ll sit in with pit orchestra just to show students that music doesn’t end after high school. It’s one of those special content areas that you can continue doing forever.”

