Mankato Bomgaars opens its doors to customers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Bomgaars location is open for business.

The store occupies the former Gander Mountain and Gordmans locations at 1940 Adams Street.

Their hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Bomgaars sells anything from paint, hardware, pet care and clothes among many other items.

This is the seventh Bomgaars location in Minnesota, with more stores in Blue Earth, Fairmont, Albert Lea and Luverne.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.