Picklebarn facility breaking ground

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony will take place today for a brand new Pickleball facility in Mankato.

Once construction is complete, the new Picklebarn will be a 27,000 square-foot facility located at the corner of Victory and Power Drive. It will have eight pickleball courts. which meets all the USA Pickleball standards for hosting USA sanctioned tournaments and events.

The Picklebarn will also offer Pickleball leagues, lessons, tournaments, drop-ins, and corporate team-building events.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicks off at 10 a.m.

