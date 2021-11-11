Prep Athletes: Jorgensen, Anderson flying high for Cardinals

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont football team is set to take the field in the state quarterfinals later this week and the group’s high-powered offense is led by quarterback Zach Jorgensen and wide receiver Eli Anderson.

Here’s a look at how the two became our Scheels Prep Athletes of the Week.

”We’ve been best friends since forever. He’s got a good arm, I’ve got good speed, so it works well,” said Eli Anderson, Prep Athlete of the Week.

The Cardinals ran away from opponents all season long thanks to an offense thriving on big plays. At the center of all those long balls is senior wideout Eli Anderson, a playmaker that routinely takes the top off a defense.

“I’ve just been working a lot of routes, lot of speed, my coaches have been working with me. It’s been fun,” said Anderson.

“The key on this is his first few steps. He has great acceleration off the line, his first three or four steps are better than anybody I’ve ever coached. That allows him to get that separation. On the flip side, if the defense stays back, you can hit him short. He’s quick in the box, he’s a darn good football player,” said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont football head coach.

Anderson is putting up some big numbers in 2021 cementing himself as one of the top players in the state at his position.

The senior is top five in receiving yards and tied for number one in touchdowns with 16.

Looking his way for all those yards and touchdowns is senior quarterback Zach Jorgensen.

The signal caller boasts a big arm and always knows where to find Anderson on the field.

“Well all three years on varsity, we’ve always had that connection. Hit each other on the deep ball and everything. Every single game, we have a great connection every single game,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is averaging over 200 passing yards per game this season and does a great job of taking care of the football with 22 total touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

The leadership and big-play ability from Fairmont’s dynamic duo make Zach Jorgensen and Eli Anderson our Scheels Prep Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.