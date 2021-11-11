The Secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services visits Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Secretary Xavier Becerra made the trip alongside Minnesota leaders. It is all part of a push to continue to roll out the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Just last week 28 million American children, ages five to 11, became eligible to receive the shot.

According to Secretary Becerra, there are enough vaccines available for each and every child that wants one.

“It’s such a blessing to be able to say that the scientists have said to us we can give that very effective vaccine that has kept so many adult Americans alive and so many adolescents alive, now to our youngest five to 11,” said Secretary Beccera.

Mayo Clinic started administering the pediatric vaccine Friday, November 5.

“The vaccine has been found to be 91 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness amongst children in this age group,” said Mayo Clinic Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse.

During Wednesdy’s Mayo visit, Secretary Becerra, Governor Walz and Senator Amy Klobuchar witnessed a few kids receive the vaccine.

“It was fun with everybody watching and all the cameras and stuff, but I’m just glad to get the vaccine so I can do a lot more stuff,” said 11 year old Elliot Su.

“There was no question that we were going to have him vaccinated as soon as we could.” said Elliot’s father Andrew Su.

Both sides of Minnesota government say public health is what is most important.

“On a pediatric individual, certainly our position is, first and foremost, those concerns related to a vaccination or anything else should be between the medical provider and the parent,” said Senator David Senjem.

“We just urge everyone to follow the rules and get the free vaccines for everyone in your family and we now know that goes down to kids, so it’s time to get it done,” said Senator Klobuchar.

Secretary Becerra is hoping his message Wednesday is clear to every Minnesotan, which he says is we have to protect our kids.

