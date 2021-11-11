Your Photos
Supply chain shortages cause holiday shopping sprees early

Supply chain shortages and the holiday rush encourage shoppers to shop small
Christmas Shopping
Christmas Shopping(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With supply chains across the world slowing their shipments, some experts and business owners are recommending you do your holiday shopping now.

“If you see something you like you probably should go and get it right away,” owner of Bumbelou, Jenna Odegard said. “Don’t think you are going to be able to come back and get it.”

Small businesses have also been effected by the supply chain shortages but have found alternative ways to stock their shelves. They have increasingly turned to local suppliers, and have started stocking items they would not typically carry on their shelves.

“Our stores are full,” Odegard said. “We have so much to offer It might not be what we had originally planned on having this year but we found new stuff to replace it with that is just as good if not better.”

One local push is Mankato and North Mankato’s Kato local Holiday experience... designed to encourage the public to look small for this year’s shopping. Over 70 local businesses are taking part.

The event focuses in November 19 through November 28th.

“Everywhere you go, you are a part of this community and I find that really enticing especially when I am shopping and I hope other consumers and guests also feel that way,” Special Projects Marketing Manager for Greater Mankato Growth Courtney Malone said.

So get shopping because Christmas is just 6 weeks away.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

