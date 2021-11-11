Throwback Thursday: Happy Armistice Day!

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we celebrate Veteran’s Day, let’s remember today as the last day of one of the greatest wars in world history....so great in fact, it was called The Great War.

On the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I was deemed officially over after Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car outside Compiégne, France.

The end of WWI was nominally celebrated as Armistice Day.

At the urging of many U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day back in 1954.

