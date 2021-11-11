Your Photos
With snow in forecast, MnDOT warns drivers about upcoming road conditions

A car driving on an otherwise empty road outside of Mankato, Minn.
A car driving on an otherwise empty road outside of Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesotans await the coming snowfall, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to be prepared for the first snowy driving conditions of the year.

MnDOT wants to remind drivers to take more time than they may be accustomed to, stay at least 10 car lengths away from snowplows, and be prepared for blowing winds to limit visibility.

With it being the first snowfall of the year, the ground will likely melt the snow that lands, creating slush on roads. Bridges may also freeze and become noticeably icy.

“The first snow of the year always has its own set of challenges. People just need to re-acclimate to winter driving conditions. We do have some warmer temps today, so our pavements might stay a little bit warmer tomorrow and buy us a little bit of time,” explained Chase Fester, assistant maintenance manager for MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7.

Visit 511mn.org for information on current driving conditions in your area, and KEYC.com/Weather for the latest weather updates.

