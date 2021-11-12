12-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Martin County.

The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m., yesterday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old Madelia woman was traveling northbound on Highway 15 when she struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Kaidan Neitcke, of Truman, was taken to the local hospital with what the state patrol says are non-life threatening injuries.

