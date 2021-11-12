Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Family members say former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears has died.

A social media post from family members say his battle is now over and no funeral arrangements have been made just yet.

Spears served on the City Council from 2012 to 2016.

He ran three times for a seat in the state legislature and most recently ran for North Mankato mayor in 2020.

