Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Family members say former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears has died.

A social media post from family members say his battle is now over and no funeral arrangements have been made just yet.

Spears served on the City Council from 2012 to 2016.

He ran three times for a seat in the state legislature and most recently ran for North Mankato mayor in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato’s Bomgaars location is open for business.
Mankato Bomgaars opens its doors to customers
Authorities in Redwood Falls are investigating a the death of a local man, Morris Ronald Edward...
Redwood Falls police investigating death of local man
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the...
Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
According to Redwood Falls law enforcement, four students at Redwood Valley Middle and High...
Redwood Valley Middle and High School students treated after suspected drug exposure

Latest News

Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Minnesota St. goaltender Dryden McKay reacts after giving up a goal to Quinnipiac forward Odeen...
No. 2 Minnesota State looks ahead to home series against Bowling Green
No. 2 Minnesota State looks ahead to home series against Bowling Green
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the...
Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash