International Education Week begins Sunday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday will mark the first day of International Education Week.

The week will open with the Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union. The International Festival is open to the public and features food, music, dance and cultures from around the world.

The festival and weekly activities are sponsored by Minnesota State Mankato’s three Centers in Global Education.

Along with the festival, a series of International Education Week events have been scheduled throughout the university to celebrate cultures and promote academic exchange programs from around the world.

