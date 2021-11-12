Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

International Education Week begins Sunday

After International Education Week kicks off on Sunday, a series of events are scheduled...
After International Education Week kicks off on Sunday, a series of events are scheduled throughout MSU Mankato to celebrate cultures and promote academic exchange programs from around the world.(KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday will mark the first day of International Education Week.

The week will open with the Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union. The International Festival is open to the public and features food, music, dance and cultures from around the world.

The festival and weekly activities are sponsored by Minnesota State Mankato’s three Centers in Global Education.

Along with the festival, a series of International Education Week events have been scheduled throughout the university to celebrate cultures and promote academic exchange programs from around the world.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato’s Bomgaars location is open for business.
Mankato Bomgaars opens its doors to customers
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the...
Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato

Latest News

Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Former North Mankato City Council member Kim Spears passes away
Minnesota St. goaltender Dryden McKay reacts after giving up a goal to Quinnipiac forward Odeen...
No. 2 Minnesota State looks ahead to home series against Bowling Green
No. 2 Minnesota State looks ahead to home series against Bowling Green