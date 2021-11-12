Mankato, Blue Earth County go head to head in curling contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato and Blue Earth County employees will be competing against each other in a curling tournament to benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way on Sunday.

The tournament will run from 11 a.m-3 p.m. at the Mankato Curling Club.

The curling tournament is one of the creative activities the employees are coordinating as part of their workplace fundraisers for the Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign.

