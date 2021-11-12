Mankato community hosts Veterans Day ceremonies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Memorials around Mankato hosted ceremonies Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.

Thursday’s programs at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Vietnam Veterans Memorial included an area speaker and color guard.

Another program took place at the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial at Lincoln Park.

Civil War reenactors and veterans attended.

The ceremony included a reading of the Gettysburg Address, Present Arms, and Taps.

