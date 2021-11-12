MnDOT seeks feedback on Hwy 60 Windom corridor study

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the last day to offer feedback on the Highway 60 Windom, corridor study.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is partnering with the City of Windom to conduct a transportation study which is meant to shape future reconstruction and create a long-term vision for the corridor.

The project’s long-term goals include supporting and sustaining existing businesses and economic development and to allow for easier transportation.

