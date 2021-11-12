Your Photos
More COVID testing locations opening across Minnesota

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday three new COVID-19 rapid testing opportunities and a new saliva PCR testing site will soon launch to expand Minnesota’s network of community testing sites across the state.

This week, the state is launching a new COVID-19 community rapid testing site in Albert Lea with the support of the Minnesota National Guard.

The state is also opening a new saliva testing site in Marshall.

The state is reported 5,123 new COVID cases and 43 deaths Wednesday.

