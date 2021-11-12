No. 2 Minnesota State looks ahead to home series against Bowling Green

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Both the Maverick men’s and women’s hockey teams were in action this past weekend. For as many positives as we saw, we did see some negatives.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

Mary Rominger: “First off, we’ll talk about the Maverick men’s team, who is ranked third in this week’s USCHO poll after a series split against Ferris State. In game one, MSU lost by one goal, arguably, the more impressive part, but they came back to win 5-1 in game two, but didn’t expect them to come out the way they did in game one, suffering a loss to a team that at the time was 3-5.”

THERE'S STILL TIME TO SECURE YOUR TICKETS! Single game tickets are available at the @MCHSEventCenter box office or at https://t.co/5eJyQFDWz9 😈 pic.twitter.com/HBjlWP61Z3 — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) November 11, 2021

Rob Clark: “Ferris State made me eat my words up here after I predicted it’d be a couple of blowouts. Yeah, the Bulldogs are much improved this season. Despite the record coming into this series, they played really well. Weathered the storm in the defensive zone. Logan Stein, great in net in game one and Bradley Merack with a couple of goals in the second period. After giving up the first goal, couldn’t stay disciplined, too many men on the ice, then Ryan Sandelin picks up a penalty. Right there, once the Bulldogs get the second goal, it’s like okay what’s going to happen. Ended up being an entertaining game, but a one-goal loss in game one. Love to see the response from MSU in game two, go down a goal again, then all of a sudden everything started to click. That team woke up and put Ferris State away the way I expected them to in both games. Very entertaining series to see there in Michigan.”

MR: “Five unanswered goals in the second game, Dryden McKay in net, surpassing the program record for career wins previously held by Steve Carroll. Now it’s 83 wins to beat the record. Moving to this weekend, Bowling Green in town, 5-1-2 on the season. These two teams have no shortage of bad blood, the entertainment level will be high inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The last time these two teams met, 30 total penalties, MSU came out the victor, I expect a similar atmosphere this weekend.”

RC: “It’ll be chippy this weekend, this is a match-up I always circle every time these two teams meet. You get the best out of both squads, and it’s a grind to see who will end up on top. I’m expecting a lot of the same, it should be a great series, playoff feel like the games against St. Cloud State, Michigan, UMass, Bowling Green has a very talented squad, with the only loss coming to Bemidji State earlier this year. They’ve got a good squad, I’m sure with the Falcons seeing MSU at number three, Mavericks will have a target on their back just like they did against Ferris State. They will get every team’s best.”

MR: “Bemidji State, Bowling Green, MSU all tied for first in the CCHA standings, and notable mention, seven student-athletes signed letters of intent to play for the Mavericks, half from Minnesota, half from Canada, nothing different than what we’ve seen from MSU.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

MR: “Transitioning the conversation to talk about the Maverick women now, six-game losing streak after being swept by St. Cloud State. In both games, MSU had the advantage, first game an overtime loss, second game a 4-1 defeat for MSU. In game two, MSU had a 12-3 advantage in shots, but overall, six-game losing streak, not where you want to be.”

RC: “It’s a very tough schedule for MSU. WCHA, the top conference in the nation, it’s hard to win. Even if you have the advantage, it’s hard to win these WCHA games.”

Women's Hockey | Minnesota State Women’s Hockey Signs Four for 2022-23 https://t.co/zJEZqWvWZn — Minn. St. Athletics (@MinnStAthletics) November 11, 2021

Four student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play for the Mavericks next year.

The team is on a bye this week, but will be back in action for a series at No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 19-20.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.