Owners break ground on pickleball facility in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday for a brand-new pickleball facility in Mankato.

Once construction is complete, the new Picklebarn will be a 27,000 square foot facility located at 90 Power Drive. It will have eight pickleball courts that meet all USA Pickleball standards for hosting USA sanctioned tournaments and events.

The Picklebarn will also offer Pickleball leagues, lessons, tournaments, drop-ins, and corporate team-building events.

It was all smiles at the annual Mankato Area Pickleball Association - MAPA Fun Tournament last weekend!

“You know, I think it’s kind of always been on our minds and in our hearts to do it here in Mankato. Like I was saying earlier, this is kind of where we grew up,” co-owner Mitch Elofson said.

“Yeah, and Mankato is big enough where you can kind of experience everything you want to experience, but it has that tight-knit community feel,” co-owner Sydney Elofson added.

The Elofsons have been working with APX Construction for over a year and hope to open in spring 2022.

