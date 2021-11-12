Your Photos
Owners break ground on pickleball facility in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday for a brand-new pickleball facility in Mankato.

Once construction is complete, the new Picklebarn will be a 27,000 square foot facility located at 90 Power Drive. It will have eight pickleball courts that meet all USA Pickleball standards for hosting USA sanctioned tournaments and events.

The Picklebarn will also offer Pickleball leagues, lessons, tournaments, drop-ins, and corporate team-building events.

It was all smiles at the annual Mankato Area Pickleball Association - MAPA Fun Tournament last weekend! Thank you MAPA for putting it on! It was a blast!! 📸: The amazing Jane Huang!

Posted by Picklebarn on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

“You know, I think it’s kind of always been on our minds and in our hearts to do it here in Mankato. Like I was saying earlier, this is kind of where we grew up,” co-owner Mitch Elofson said.

“Yeah, and Mankato is big enough where you can kind of experience everything you want to experience, but it has that tight-knit community feel,” co-owner Sydney Elofson added.

The Elofsons have been working with APX Construction for over a year and hope to open in spring 2022.

Visit PicklebarnMN.com for more information and future updates, or follow @PicklebarnMN on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

