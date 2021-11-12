St. Paul man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend, 2 kids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children last January.

According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace.

Jones is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 23 in Ramsey County Circuit Court. Prosecutors say they will ask that Jones be given consecutive sentences for the slayings, which could send him to prison for 72 years.

Jones claimed he shot the children to save them from their mother and then pointed upward and said he sent them up to “be holy.”

