Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Paul man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend, 2 kids

According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria...
According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend and her two children last January.

According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, 14-year-old La’Porsha Wallace and 11-year-old Ja’Corbie Wallace.

Jones is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 23 in Ramsey County Circuit Court. Prosecutors say they will ask that Jones be given consecutive sentences for the slayings, which could send him to prison for 72 years.

Jones claimed he shot the children to save them from their mother and then pointed upward and said he sent them up to “be holy.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato’s Bomgaars location is open for business.
Mankato Bomgaars opens its doors to customers
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the...
Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato

Latest News

Students have rallied at Prior Lake High School in response to a racist video targeting a Black...
Students rally against racist video
Nick Beck bucks into the world of taxidermy!
Nicollet’s North Star Taxidermy continues to thrive
Nick Beck bucks into the world of taxidermy!
North Star Taxidermy
A curling tournament, in which the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County employees go head to...
Mankato, Blue Earth County go head to head in curling contest