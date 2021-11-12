Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

State court panel weighs allowing more video trial coverage

FILE — A state court advisory committee meets Friday to discuss whether to allow more video...
FILE — A state court advisory committee meets Friday to discuss whether to allow more video coverage of criminal proceedings in Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state court advisory committee meets Friday to discuss whether to allow more video coverage of criminal proceedings in Minnesota.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea directed the panel to study the issue in June after coverage of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd got widespread national viewership.

“While the decision to allow camera coverage of this trial was based on the unprecedented public health restrictions in place during the pandemic, it would be a mistake for us not to reflect on the lessons learned and experiences gained through this process,” the chief justice said at the time.

The panel, which is in the early stages of its work, is due to report its recommendations by next July.

The advisory committee meeting comes just days after a judge reversed her earlier decision and agreed to allow video coverage of the upcoming trial of ex-Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright.

Under Minnesota court rules, audio and video coverage of a criminal trial is usually barred unless all parties consent. The rules are looser for sentencings. The judge presiding over the Chauvin case made an exception and allowed gavel-to-gavel electronic coverage to ensure safe public and media access amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato’s Bomgaars location is open for business.
Mankato Bomgaars opens its doors to customers
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 83 year old Arnold Lillo reported being hit on the...
Good Thunder man injured in assault; suspect hospitalized after chase, crash
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
Grizzly’s building demolished in Mankato
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
2 Iowa teens formally charged in death of Iowa teacher
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tavaris Jackson watches against the New York Giants in their NFL...
Court to hear support case against Tavaris Jackson estate
According to prosecutors, 27-year-old TeKeith Jones admitted killing 30-year-old D’Zondria...
St. Paul man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend, 2 kids
Students have rallied at Prior Lake High School in response to a racist video targeting a Black...
Students rally against racist video