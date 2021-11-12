STRIDE 5K Challenge held this Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s still time to register for the STRIDE 5K Challenge happening this Saturday.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to participate. The race will start at Sibley Park and end at Riverfront Park in Mankato.

Proceeds will help provide scholarships for STRIDE participants and the continuation of the program.

The fundraiser also serves as a celebration of the hard work of both STRIDE and Girls on the Run participants as they finish their fall season.

