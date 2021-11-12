Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes hosting second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes is hosting its second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures this weekend.
The fundraiser will take place at Victory Bowl in Mankato and Strike Force in New Prague from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, which is also World Diabetes Day.
The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
Organizers say they are trying to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes by bringing in specialists and device manufacturers to talk about technology, care for a Type 1 diabetic, psychological effects, treatments, and what is being done to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.
More information can be found by visiting the Strike Out T1D Facebook page.
