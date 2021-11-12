Your Photos
Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes hosting second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures

FILE — Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes is hosting its second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures this weekend.(KEYC via Facebook/Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes (@StrikeOutTypeOneDiabetes))
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes is hosting its second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures this weekend.

The fundraiser will take place at Victory Bowl in Mankato and Strike Force in New Prague from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, which is also World Diabetes Day.

Visit the Strike Out T1D Facebook event for more information

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Organizers say they are trying to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes by bringing in specialists and device manufacturers to talk about technology, care for a Type 1 diabetic, psychological effects, treatments, and what is being done to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

More information can be found by visiting the Strike Out T1D Facebook page.

