Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes hosting second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes is hosting its second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures this weekend.

The fundraiser will take place at Victory Bowl in Mankato and Strike Force in New Prague from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, which is also World Diabetes Day.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Organizers say they are trying to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes by bringing in specialists and device manufacturers to talk about technology, care for a Type 1 diabetic, psychological effects, treatments, and what is being done to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

More information can be found by visiting the Strike Out T1D Facebook page.

