Students rally against racist video

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Students have rallied at Prior Lake High School in response to a racist video targeting one of their classmates on social media.

The video appears to show a Prior Lake female student using racial slurs and making racist comments towards a Black student and also encouraging the girl to take her own life.

Backlash from the video caused school administrators to dismiss students early on Thursday, which led to a rally in the parking lot.

Ninth-grader Nya Sigin says the video was targeted at her.

