Windom community hosts 35th Veterans Day program

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — Webster’s Dictionary defines a hero as a person who is admired for great or brave acts or fine qualities.

State Rep. Rod Hamilton (R-Mountain Lake) reiterated that to Windom residents and veterans at their 35th Veterans Day program Thursday.

“What it means to be a hero, all you have to do is look around,” Hamilton said.

He moved everyone in the gymnasium and reminded every soul of what this holiday truly means: The chance to honor those who served in uniform to preserve our liberties.

“I was in the Vietnam War, I was on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam,” explained Perry Zieske.

The ceremony was filled with Windom students, of all ages, joining together to celebrate their veterans through song, words, or just being in their presence.

“There are no words, no phrases, no sentences that can describe our gratitude. We just have to be grateful every day,” stated Michelle Macarino Rias.

“It makes me sad for some of the lives that have been lost, but at the same time, they have done it to give us our freedoms,” Samir Yusuf added. “It makes me feel so proud to be an American. To be a part of this country and to be with these people. To learn from them and to grow.”

Veterans like Zieske felt a roller coaster of emotions.

“It almost brought tears to my eyes, you know, for 50 years of service.”

Veterans Day is a time to give thanks to the people for a debt that can never be repaid. It is a time to make sure they know they will never be alone in the fight.

“Make sure you are taking the time to thank your veterans, your active-duty military because they have sacrificed pretty much everything to do what they did for us,” Kaylar Donchez said.

