Blue Earth County gives road construction update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County completed a number of road construction projects over the summer.

County Road 57 near North Riverfront Drive, County Road 27 north of Highway 14 and County Road 27 in Eagle Lake are complete and open to traffic.

Victory Drive is open to through traffic, but the permanent traffic signals have not been activated due to a delay in material availability. They are projected to be operational in late November or early December.

The County Road 7 bridge replacement project, south of Mapleton, will be complete as soon as the guardrail materials become available for installation. They are projected to be installed in late November.

The County Road 1 (old Highway 66) project is a two-year construction project.

The county says supply issues have caused delays with the concrete pipe and manholes used for the stormwater drainage.

