Community reflects 60 years after MLK’s visit to Mankato

Sixty years ago, some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most famous words were spoken to audiences in Mankato.

Dr. King gave a total of three speeches in Mankato: two at Centenary Methodist Church and one at Mankato High School, now known as Mankato West.

On Nov. 12, 1961, Dr. King flew into the Mankato Regional Airport and was escorted to the church, where he delivered a sermon titled “The Good Neighbor” twice.

HAQUE// “Mankato was an almost entirely white community. A lot of people in that audience had probably never seen or met an African American person before, and I think that’s also a very powerful moment. To see themselves reflected in this Good Samaritan parable, to realize that possibly they’re not the good Samaritan, they are the person that walked by the injured person and didn’t stop.”

That afternoon at the school, he gave a lecture titled “Facing the Challenge of a New Age” to a crowd of about 1,200 people. It was the only one recorded during his visit.

STURGIS// “The line was out the door to see him, and there were so many people in this community then, in 1961, that wanted to hear his message.”

But despite the community’s interest, King did not feel safe in Mankato.

HAQUE// “Martin Luther King Jr. was flanked by his bodyguards the entire time he was here, even when he was delivering his speech, and I think that’s an important thing to remember, that he did not feel safe in Mankato, that even though, here is a man who has dedicated his life to putting his body physically in danger for the things that he believes in, the fact that he did not feel safe in Mankato is worth noting.”

STURGIS// “We kind of have this sense of righteousness that we don’t have discrimination here like they do in the south, that’s because we don’t have the diversity here like we have in the south.”

Sixty years later, the Kessel Institute for the Study of Peace and Change at Minnesota State University, Mankato and True Facade Pictures are teaming up to commemorate the anniversary.

A new film will highlight his powerful message denouncing discrimination and otherness, problems we are still fighting today.

STURGIS// “We still have to do the same work that Martin Luther King was asking the people of his time to do.”

The film will debut in January on MLK Day.

