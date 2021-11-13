DEED awards grant to South Central SBDC

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center is one of many groups getting a state grant to help struggling businesses.

The Small Business Partnership Grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will partner with nonprofits and public entities to help business owners who have been impacted by the pandemic, civil unrest, or other challenges.

This program was increased from $7 million to $9.8 million by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

The South Central Small Business Development Center is being awarded $296,000.

