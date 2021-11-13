Your Photos
Kiwanis Camp Patterson breaks ground on new improvements

Kiwanis Camp Patterson users, campers and others helped break ground on developments for the 2022 season Friday.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Kiwanis Camp Patterson users, campers and others helped break ground on developments for the 2022 season Friday.

The top priority will be insulating the dining hall and adding air conditioning.

Camp Patterson Inc. President Shannon Gullickson says the building can get up to 100 degrees in the summer.

She says that limits when the space, which is used for meals and activities, can be used.

“We serve 2,600 kids per year. We really wanted a space that would be able to accommodate everyone at the same time, as well as offer respite for poor weather and also from really our increasingly hot temperatures,” Gullickson said.

Improvements also include new audiovisual equipment, an outdoor deck and shaded activity space.

John Kind, executive director of the Mankato Family YMCA, one of the camp’s two largest users, says he’s excited about the new additions.

“To have the area underneath the deck that is going to be covered in case of rain and everything, that’s going to be a huge space. We’re going to be able to do a lot of activities, rain or shine.”

The camp raised all the funds for the project, exceeding their $430,000 goal.

“We’ve actually raised $445,000 from club members, from community members and also from area foundations,” Gullickson said. “So we’ll be able to do even more improvements than we want to do. This camp is 19.2 acres, so there’s a lot of things that are on our list to do. We’re looking forward to tackling those projects this winter and next spring.”

The project will be completed next spring when camping season begins.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

