Maple River headed to U.S. Bank Stadium following big win over Pipestone

HASTINGS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River football program dominated Pipestone Area 39-20 in the Class AA state quarterfinals, Friday night.

Eagles running back Timothy Buckholtz led the offense with 20 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Maple River defense forced five turnovers.

The road to Prep Bowl XXXIX continues for the Eagles on Nov. 19 against West Central Area/Ashby at 11:30 a.m. inside of U.S. Bank Stadium.

