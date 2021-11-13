Minnesota State Mankato leaders considering future of Armstrong Hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Armstrong Hall has seen a lot of memories since its years since infancy.

“The legacy of those spaces is a part of our history and Armstrong will live in the memories of many, many, many students, alumni, facility and emeritus for a very long time,” said Daardi Sizemore Mixon, university archivist and special collections librarian at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

It’s one of the oldest buildings on Minnesota State Mankato’s campus, being built back in 1964.

“The largest academic space between all of the campuses. It was considered very modern at the time, very forward-thinking, really focused on education,” Sizemore Mixon.

Armstrong Hall is a well-known campus landmark, but its days could be numbered. Plans are being discussed for possible demolition and rebuilding near the Earley Center for the Performing Arts.

“It depends on what happens legislatively. I mean, the first phase that we are looking at is simply the design and implementation phase of the new building,” Minnesota State Mankato President Edward Inch said.

Armstrong Hall’s age has started to take a toll on the university from a maintenance perspective.

“The building has sunk some and has settled in ways that require extensive repair, and its infrastructure needs to be repaired,” Inch added.

As well as classroom layouts that are no longer conducive for today’s style of learning.

“One of the things out of the pandemic that became increasingly important and reinforced the design elements that we have in place now is that education needs to be flexible, it needs to allow our students to work flexibly in teams and the professors as more of a collaborator,” Inch explained.

If Armstrong Hall is demolished, the land would become a centennial plaza.

