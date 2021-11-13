Your Photos
Next child tax credit payments set to go out Monday

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of US families are about to receive their latest monthly child tax credit payment.

The treasury department says the next round will be distributed Monday.

Eligible families can receive up to $3600 for each child under the age of six and up to $3000 for each child ages six through 17.

This could be the last payment if Congress doesn’t act.

The tax credit was created as part of the Coronavirus relief package.

It is only in effect for 2021.

The budget reconciliation package that Democrats are currently negotiating would extend the credit through next year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

