Pick of the Litter: Amber

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Amber, an adorable teenage cat.

She’s playful, rambunctious, and under two years old.

A former owner/guardian surrender, Amber is outgoing, friendly, and not at all shy around new people.

If you’re looking for an adorable cat with lots of energy, Amber is for you.

Early giving for Give to the Max Day is off and running! Our amazing supporters are already making donations to support... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

It can be challenging to keep her still, even when trying to cuddle, but one look at that face, and you know she’s worth the wait.

Anyone interested in adopting Amber is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.