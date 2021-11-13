Your Photos
Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ia. (AP) - Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications” to the latest rejected proposal, which included immediate 10% raises.

The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.”

The contract, which union members will vote on on Wednesday, would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

