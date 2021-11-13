Your Photos
United Way hosts seventh annual Reading Festival

A bag given away at the Reading Festival in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -At the Mankato Family YMCA, the Mankato Area United Way has been hosting the annual Reading Festival for seven years. Saturday is no different, as guests and volunteers gathered for the annual occasion.

“We look forward to this event every year, we have over a dozen organizations from the area that are here, and we’re really just celebrating reading all day,” explained Laura Murray of United Way.

The annual reading festival aims to give children a fun and interactive experience with books and literature. Kids can come play games, learn from a variety of volunteers and take books home free of charge. The event itself is meant to be a fun experience, but the value of the event goes deeper.

“Literacy is such a big piece of that early childhood development, so this is such a fun event that is really easy for families to come to, and then we have the resources of all these great area organizations that are involved with doing activities, handing out books, so it’s just a great day of learning, and reading and being together,” Murray continued.

When it comes to providing such an important experience to such an important group of people, you also need to have the right team for the job.

“We also have over a thousand volunteers for our organization every year, and so the volunteers make the reading festival happen too,” explained Murray

The event also had plenty of resources for parents and guardians to help with child development..

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

