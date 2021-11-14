Bowling fundraiser benefits camp for kids with Type 1 diabetes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several bowlers brought their A-game to Victory Bowl Sunday, but the series of strikes and spares wasn’t just about knocking down pins.

It’s all about breaking barriers for children with Type 1 diabetes.

League bowler Michelle Breamer said, “There’s a lot of challenges that they go through as a child.”

Strike Out T1D is an annual fundraiser benefiting Camp Sweet Life, a retreat for kids with diabetes that helps them build community.

Sunday’s event was sponsored by area businesses that assigned a local bowler to represent them on the lanes.

Competitors were given one hour to launch as many strikes as possible.

Breamer added, “There’s four rounds, 15 minutes each. You get a five minute break in between, and it is work.”

Organizer Tim Emmers explained, “On average, these guys are throwing five to six a minute, so every ten to 12 seconds or so, they’re getting the ball off their hand and down the lane. Most of these bowlers also throw a 15-pound ball, so they’re throwing over 5,000 pounds of bowling balls down lanes over the course of the hour.”

For each strike thrown, sponsors pledged to donate a certain dollar amount.

The proceeds will help more kids get involved with Camp Sweet Life.

Emmers mentioned, “A general diabetes camp for kids with Type 1 diabetes for a week will run anywhere from $1,500 to $2,200. Due to fundraisers like this, we’re able to keep costs below $500 for a full week.”

Attendees said it’s important for children with Type 1 diabetes to know they are not alone.

Emmers stated, “It really just helps them be able to identify that there’s someone else like them. They’re not just special, they’re different. But they’re different in a good way.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.