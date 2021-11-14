Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bowling fundraiser benefits camp for kids with Type 1 diabetes

Bowling ball rolls towards pins at Victory Bowl in Mankato, Minn.
Bowling ball rolls towards pins at Victory Bowl in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several bowlers brought their A-game to Victory Bowl Sunday, but the series of strikes and spares wasn’t just about knocking down pins.

It’s all about breaking barriers for children with Type 1 diabetes.

League bowler Michelle Breamer said, “There’s a lot of challenges that they go through as a child.”

Strike Out T1D is an annual fundraiser benefiting Camp Sweet Life, a retreat for kids with diabetes that helps them build community.

Sunday’s event was sponsored by area businesses that assigned a local bowler to represent them on the lanes.

Competitors were given one hour to launch as many strikes as possible.

Breamer added, “There’s four rounds, 15 minutes each. You get a five minute break in between, and it is work.”

Organizer Tim Emmers explained, “On average, these guys are throwing five to six a minute, so every ten to 12 seconds or so, they’re getting the ball off their hand and down the lane. Most of these bowlers also throw a 15-pound ball, so they’re throwing over 5,000 pounds of bowling balls down lanes over the course of the hour.”

For each strike thrown, sponsors pledged to donate a certain dollar amount.

The proceeds will help more kids get involved with Camp Sweet Life.

Emmers mentioned, “A general diabetes camp for kids with Type 1 diabetes for a week will run anywhere from $1,500 to $2,200. Due to fundraisers like this, we’re able to keep costs below $500 for a full week.”

Attendees said it’s important for children with Type 1 diabetes to know they are not alone.

Emmers stated, “It really just helps them be able to identify that there’s someone else like them. They’re not just special, they’re different. But they’re different in a good way.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gibson Blackstad (87) walks onto the football field with his Mankato West Scarlets teammates in...
Mankato West’s Blackstad perseveres through disability
The Maple River Eagles advance to the Class AA state semifinals with a big win over Pipestone...
Maple River headed to U.S. Bank Stadium following big win over Pipestone
Mankato West's Mekhi Collins aided the playoff win with a touchdown in the second quarter.
Mankato West powers past St. Thomas Academy in state quarterfinals
Minnesota State Mankato leaders considering future of Armstrong Hall
Minnesota State Mankato leaders considering future of Armstrong Hall
MLK
Community reflects 60 years after MLK’s visit to Mankato

Latest News

FILE — Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes is hosting its second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life...
Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes hosting second fundraiser for Camp Sweet Life Adventures
A nurse takes a swab from a patient during a COVID-19 mass testing event at Minnesota State...
More COVID testing locations opening across Minnesota
More COVID testing locations opening across Minnesota
Five Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals, including those in Fairmont and Mankato, are being...
Mankato, Fairmont MCHS hospitals among those to get A grade