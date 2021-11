PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Mankato West football team (11-1) took down No. 2 St. Thomas Academy in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals 21-14 in Prior Lake, Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlets advance to the semifinals set for Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. inside U.S. Bank Stadium against Rogers.

