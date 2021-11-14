Your Photos
MSU students host Donut Dash benefiting United Way

Donut Dash participants run 5k at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
Donut Dash participants run 5k at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU business students hosted a Donut Dash 5k Saturday afternoon.

The dash was organized by Minnesota Milers, a student-led organization that hosts events promoting health and charity.

Participants ran three laps around campus before indulging in Krusty’s Donuts.

Proceeds from registrations and apparel sales will go directly to Greater Mankato Area United Way.

Students said it’s a sweet opportunity to gain real-world experience while giving back to the community.

Minnesota Milers CFO Brendon Bischof stated, “It’s a great experience. If you’re in management, it gives you management skills. We’re keeping track of all the orders, all the money, and if you were to start a business in real life, it’s great experience.”

Funds from the Donut Dash will help support United Way’s 59 programs to provide basic needs, health and education to Mankato-area residents.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

