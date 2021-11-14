Two killed, four hurt in Dickinson County, IA crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A mother, and her son, have died in an accident in Dickinson County, Iowa.

The accident happened Saturday morning, shortly before Noon, at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street northwest of Superior.

The Dickinson County Sheriff says 29-year-old Mariah Nelson, of Jackson, Minnesota, was driving a car east bound on 120th Street. Investigators say Nelson went through the stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Allen Weinzetl, of Jackson, Minnesota.

Nelson and her one-year-old son, Symere Williams, were killed in the accident. Nelson’s daughters, 5-year-old Armani Scott, and six-year-old Zariah Scott, were rushed to a Spirit Lake hospital with incapacitating injuries. They were later transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Weinzetl was taken to a Spirit Lake hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries”. His passenger, 58-year-old Teresa Chonko, was rushed to a Spirit Lake hospital with incapacitating injuries. She was later transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

