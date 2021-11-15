Classic rockers Kansas coming to Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Popular classic rock band Kansas will be bringing their Point Of Know Return 40th Anniversary Tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Friday, April 1, next year.

Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable fees, and will become available for purchase on Friday, Nov. 19th at 10:00 a.m.

For those unfamiliar with the band, their catalogue is composed of 16 studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, one platinum live album, one quadruple-Platinum single, “Carry On Wayward Son,” and another triple-Platinum single “Dust in the Wind.”

“Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust In the Wind” has been played on the radio more than three million times!

